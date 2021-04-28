Newcastle United will be ‘keen’ to loan out Kelland Watts to the Championship next season, as detailed in a report by the Chronicle Live.

The defender has had an impressive past year on loan at League One side Plymouth Argyle.

Watts, who is 21 years old, has made 48 appearances in all competitions for the Pilgrims since joining them last August.

He is under contract at Newcastle until 2023 and they may try and test him at a higher level next term.

Watts joined the Toon Army’s academy in 2008 and has since risen up through their youth ranks. He signed his first professional contract in 2018.

He was included in their pre-season squad in Asia in 2019 but spent last season on loan in League Two at Stevenage and Mansfield Town respectively.

Plymouth came calling last summer and it was a no brainer for him to depart to carry on getting first-team experience under his belt.

He has been ever-present for Ryan Lowe’s side and they are likely to be interested in bringing him back to Home Park. However, Newcastle may want him the division above to continue his natural progression up the leagues.

Watts has two games left of his Plymouth loan spell before heading back to Newcastle at the end of the season.

He has become a popular man with the Pilgrims but a move to the Championship could be on the horizon for him now.