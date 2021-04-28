Troy Deeney spoke on Talksport and insisted Ivan Toney is ready to play in the Premier League and believes he will move whether or not Brentford gain promotion this season.

Toney has been in fine form for the London club this season, scoring 29 goals to fire Brentford into the play-offs and hopeful of leading the team to go one step further than their play-off final defeat last season to Fulham.

The forward is just three goals shy of the Championship goalscoring record in a single season, which is currently held by Glenn Murray with 32.

Toney joined the club at the start of the season when Brentford sold Ollie Watkins to Aston Villa and Said Benrahma to West Ham, freeing up funds to acquire the 25-year-old from Peterborough United after the forward scored 40 goals in 76 appearances for Posh.

The 25-year-old’s season hasn’t gone unnoticed and clubs have been sniffing around the lethal finisher with the likes of Leeds United and Arsenal seemingly interested in taking Toney to the Premier League and he is also impressing his opposition players.

Watford’s Troy Deeney had his say on Toney…

Deeney said: “Right now, I will go for Brentford (to earn promotion) just because of Ivan Toney.”

“29-30 goals. He hasn’t scored in a couple.

“But I know him personally and he has definitely tried to get Glenn Murray’s record of 32 goals, so I think in the playoffs, he will show that cut above.

“I think he is one of those players, and Brentford fans won’t be happy, but once the season is over then he will move on.

“Whether they get to the Premier League, or not. He is ready for that next level.”

Toney was recently awarded EFL Player of the Year at the London Football Awards, an award that has been fully deserved for his contribution to Brentford’s promotion charge.

Like before, Brentford have managed to replace players that have left in the past and even if they do not gain promotion this season, they may well still command a big fee for the striker as the likes of Norwich City are doing with Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia.

However, Thomas Frank will be hoping he doesn’t lose his star man this summer as he is vitsl to the way that Brentford play.