Watford goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg is set to spend next season out on loan again, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

The stopper is expected to spend another year away from Vicarage Road following Watford’s promotion to the Premier League.

Dahlberg, who is 22 years old, is currently on loan at Swedish Allsvenskan side BK Häcken.

He remains down the pecking order at Watford behind Daniel Bachmann, Ben Foster and Rob Elliot.



Dahlberg is poised to return in the summer of 2022 after another loan spell away next term when Foster’s contract expires.

The Sweden international joined Watford in 2018 and penned a lengthy five-and-a-half year deal with the Hertfordshire club. He hasn’t made a senior appearance for them yet.

The 6ft 4inc ‘keeper was immediately shipped out to IFK Göteborg, who he was signed from, before he spent time in Holland last year at FC Emmen.

It will be interesting to see where Watford decide to loan him next season. They may fancy testing him in the Football League, possibly in the Championship or League One.

The Hornets are currently celebrating their return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Xisco Munoz has done an impressive job since moving to England and will be looking to make a name for himself in the top flight.

It is a big summer ahead for Watford as they gear up for life back in the big league.