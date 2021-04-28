Nigel Pearson is on the verge of signing a new three-year deal with Bristol City, reports The Guardian.

The Robins boss signed a deal midway through the season but that is due to expire come the end of the season and after guiding his side to safety with plenty of games to go, he is set to be rewarded with a new deal and begin the rebuild that they are crying out for.

Pearson took over from Dean Holden on the 22nd February and since has taken charge of 12 games with two wins, three draws, and seven defeats being the outcome of those games.

Bristol City will take on Millwall and Brentford in their final two games of the season and Pearson’s new contract could be announced before their game on Saturday.

This will allow the chance for Pearson to try out some new ideas should he be confirmed beforehand, with the added security of knowing he will be beginning the process of building a squad for next season and seeing who he wants to keep around and who isn’t good enough.

The Robins have 13 players whose contracts are running out in June and this would be the perfect time for a fresh start for the club, offloading players on bigger wages and those players who won’t get a look in for the ex-Leicester bosses side.

Among those expiring are the likes of Henri Lansbury, Famara Diedhiuo, Jamie Paterson, Nathan Baker, and Jack Hunt. These are more of the senior players with wages that are expected to be higher than most in the squad, which could free up plenty of room for Pearson to make some of his own signings.

This move could be one that is a very good fit for both parties moving forward with Pearson’s extensive knowledge and know-how of the Championship and the rebuild needed within the Bristol City ranks.