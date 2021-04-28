Speaking to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock was asked about his successes so far in his tenure in charge.

Warnock took over from Jonathan Woodgate as Middlesbrough manager in June last year. He saved them from possible relegation and turned them into play-off contenders in less than a year.

He believes that the main backbone behind his relative success is their defence.

Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Grant Hall and Marc Bola would presumably be the Boro boss’ preferred back four, although midfielder Paddy McNair is a personal favourite of Warnock’s and prefers him playing at centre-back as opposed to further up the pitch.

“I think you need a good back four,” he said.

“I wouldn’t swap my back four for anyone in the Premier League, let alone the Championship.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a back four where I wouldn’t worry about playing any team in the country if they were all fit.

“I don’t think there’s a better back four in any division.”

The Middlesbrough manager was certainly complementary of his defenders and will hope to have all four fit for the next campaign. All four aforementioned players have only played together on three occasions so far this season due to injuries keeping them out at different points in the season.

They will not play together for the remainder of the season either, with Anfernee Dijksteel and Dael Fry to return for pre-season but no sooner.

Warnock went on to say that he wouldn’t necessarily be looking to make any additions to his back line. They are looking to prioritise a striker or two given the recent departures of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher.

Equally they will be hoping to secure signings for wingers in the transfer market too, where they will be looking to make Yannick Bolasie’s loan deal permanent amongst others.