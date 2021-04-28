Daniel Farke has seen success and failure during his tenure at Norwich City since the Canaries snapped the 44-year-old up as manager from Borussia Dortmund’s reserve side.

Since his appointment at Carrow Road, Farke has gone on to lead Norwich to two promotions from the Championship, including this season’s bounce back from Premier League relegation.

However, success brings interest and that is one side of the double-edged sword of performing how Farke is performing.

Farke’s performances draw interest

Such has been the level of performance that Farke has engendered in Norwich City that jealous eyes have been cast his way. Reports earlier this month of interest from Eintracht Frankfurt were a worry for Canaries fans who are desperate to hold onto him.

That interest was joined by Frankfurt’s fellow German side Wolfsburg which could have meant double trouble for the Norfolk outfit. Promotion back to the Premier League after a successful Championship campaign might have soothed those worries some.

Yet, there is always that ‘return to the homeland’ worry that Farke could have been tempted by and that could have seen him cut short his time at Carrow Road – especially when both interested sides are top-four material.

Nerves calmed as Farke commits

The Express’ Ryan Taylor confirmed those prior reports that Farke was on the Wolfsburg and Frankfurt shortlists before adding news that will gladden Canaries fans.

Taylor says that despite Farke being “discussed at boardroom level at Wolfsburg as recently as the past week“, he will be seeing out the final year of his current Norwich deal.

Taylor also reaffirms this by adding that Farke “has already made it public that he intends to fulfil his Norwich contract.” That means that he will be guiding the Canaries in a second Premier League campaign.