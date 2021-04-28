One of Hull City’s standout performers this season George Honeyman isn’t too concerned about individual awards and wants all the focus on wrapping up the League One title, according to Hull Daily Mail.

The Tigers secured promotion to the Championship at the first time of asking at the weekend, after their win against Lincoln City confirmed their place in the top two.

They’re also well set to take the title, with a win over Wigan Athletic this weekend likely to be enough for them to go up as champions.

Honeyman has played a pivotal role in the Tigers’ return to the Championship, leading to him being nominated for the Sky Bet League One Player of the Season award.

However, the former Sunderland man is more focused on returning to the Championship as title winners and would take that over any individual awards that may come his way.

“I’m a little bit surprised by the nomination if I’m honest,” Honeyman admitted.

“There are so many good goalscorers in this division, especially in our team. Individual accolades are obviously nice, but a medal for winning the league would be much better.

“It’s nice to be acknowledged, but we’ve won promotion as a team and we want to go on and win the league as a team.

“It’s a team sport and we’ve had a group of lads, backed up by a great coaching staff, putting everything in for the team and that has made it a really enjoyable year on the pitch.

“Winning games and playing regularly is what every footballer wants, and I’m very grateful to have had the backing from the coaching staff. It’s a pleasure to go into work every day.”

There’s been a significant improve in Honeyman’s play since making the move to Hull and he looks a more rounded player on and off the pitch. He has also shown leadership qualities that he may have not had previously at Sunderland.

Once there promotion on Saturday had been confirmed, the Hull players went back to the training ground where they were greeted by supporters.

Honeyman admitted this meant a lot to the players after being without them for so long now.

“When we got back to the training ground on Saturday night there were some fans outside wanting to celebrate with us,” Honeyman said.

“Promotion means the world to us as it does to them, but it made us feel a little bit sad as well, thinking about how amazing the celebrations would have been under normal circumstances.

“Not just for every game we’ve won and every goal we’ve scored, but also for that away end at Lincoln and the big game against Sunderland at the KCOM last week it would have been rocking and you do feel a bit of sorrow that we’ve all missed out on those scenes.

“However, it’s also a reminder of who we as players are representing and we’re pleased that we’ve achieved what we set out to for them this season.”

It’s been a massive change around at the KCOM this season and the job Grant McCann has done shouldn’t go unnoticed, but players like Honeyman had a big responsibility in the turnaround and also deserve huge praise for their role in this success.