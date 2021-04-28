Norwich City are eyeing up a summer move for Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer, The Scottish Sun has claimed.

Ahead of their return to the Premier League, the Canaries are rumoured to be lining up some potential defensive targets.

Reports emerged earlier this week claiming Norwich City are among the sides eyeing up Vitesse Arnhem’s Danilho Doekhi, with centre-backs on Daniel Farke’s radar.

Now, another centre-half has been linked with a move to Carrow Road ahead of the summer transfer window.

As per The Scottish Sun, Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer is a player on Norwich’s radar ahead of this summer. The Norway international sees his contract expire at the end of next season and could be heading for the exit door this summer.

However, the Canaries are not the only side keen on the 23-year-old ace. Newcastle United are also rumoured to be showing an interest in Ajer, while Italian giants AC Milan are also said to be “long-term” admirers.

Ajer has been on the books with Celtic since 2016, going on to become a mainstay in their starting 11. Across all competitions, the 6ft 6in centre-back has played 173 times for the Bhoys, netting six goals and laying on six assists.

After impressing in Scotland, it would be interesting to see how Ajer fares elsewhere should he seal a move away this summer.

He has shown his ability on the international stage too, notching up 21 caps for Norway’s national side.