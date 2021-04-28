West Brom have become the latest club to register an interest in Sheffield Wednesday striker Josh Windass, according to the Sheffield Star.

The Baggies have joined Fulham in the race for the signature of Windass, with relegation looking imminent and plans for next season seemingly well underway as they prepare for life back in the Sky Bet Championship.

Windass has been instrumental in Wednesday’s fight for survival as they look to complete the great escape after starting the season in an almost seemingly impossible position.

The Owls were deducted six points before a ball had been kicked but Windass’ influence on the team is one that hasn’t gone unrecognized and he may well be rewarded with a move to a team that are potentially going to be challenging at the top end of the Championship next season.

The forward has contributed nine goals and five assists in 39 games this season and Darren Moore will be hoping he can add to these figures when they face Nottingham Forest and Derby County in their final two games of the season.

Moore may well be transforming his squad over the next few months, whether Windass stays or goes as numerous players are still yet to sign contract extensions with the club amidst their uncertain future in the Championship.

Windass still has a year left on his contract at Hillsborough so the Yorkshire club may well still be able to demand a decent fee for the striker should bids come their way.

Sheffield Wednesday will have a tough task on their hands if they are to keep ahold of the 27-year-old this summer and their hand may be forced should they suffer relegation from the Championship, down into League One.

Finding a replacement for Windass may not come easy, especially if relegation is confirmed over the next few weeks.