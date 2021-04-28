Nottingham Forest are weighing up a move to bring former player Jamie Paterson back to the club as his contract comes to an end with Bristol City, according to Football Insider.

Forest, amongst the likes of Millwall, Birmingham City, and Stoke City are looking at acquiring the services of Paterson with the midfielder’s contract expiring at the end of the season.

During his time at Bristol City, Paterson has scored 23 times in 144 league games and has been a real fan favourite during his time at Ashton Gate because of his creativity and excitement he brings to the midfield.

He has featured 20 times so far this season and has contributed three goals and two assists to the side despite not feautirng for the side since the 23rd February, where he got ten minutes in a 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough.

With no new contract on the horizon, it looks as though Nigel Pearson will be looking to reshape and revamp the squad ahead of next season and this could well mean Paterson is on his way out but a return to the Midlands could be a welcome one.

The 29-year-old has already spent some time at Nottingham Forest in the past between 2013-2016 but injuries hindered his playing time and eventually, he was moved on.

The midfielder knows the club inside-out and had a great relationship with the fans before departing so would take next to no time to settle in.

Chris Hughton may have to move some players on if he wants to sign Paterson with the club already stacked with players in most positions, including Paterson’s but he would be somebody who suits Hughton’s style of play.

Preparation for next season should be well underway for Hughton and his staff with Forest having secured their Championship status for next season and should be looking at options to improve the side, ready to push on next season.