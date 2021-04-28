According to Coventry Live, Coventry City are preparing to hold talks with their out of contract players, including striker Amadou Bakayoko.

The 25-year-old attacker is among the players who could still leave Coventry City for nothing at the end of the season.

Alongside Bakayoko are the likes of Dominic Hyam, Liam Kelly, Max Biamou and Kyle MacFadzean. Reports have previously emerged claiming the striker is set to leave this summer and now, a fresh insight into Bakayoko and co’s contract situations will be resolved.

As per Coventry Live, the Sky Blues are “preparing” for talks with their out of contract players, Bakayoko included.

With the season drawing to a close and Coventry getting ready for another campaign in the Championship, players will be finding out their fate over the coming weeks.

Bakayoko has already been attracting interest from other clubs ahead of the summer window. League One sides Doncaster Rovers and Swindon Town, the latter of whom will be playing League Two football next year, were both said keen on the Sierra Leonean striker in January.

Whether or not the pair will reignite their interest in the transfer window, it awaits to be seen.

A summer move away from Coventry City would bring an end to his three-year stay with the club.

Since joining, Bakayoko has featured 85 times across all competitions, chipping in with 12 goals and five assists in the process.