According to a report from Football League World, Ipswich Town are looking to sign Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes this summer.

The Scottish striker is out of contract this summer, potentially opening the door for him to leave the Hillsborough club at the end of the season.

Rhodes is rumoured to be attracting interest from other Championship clubs ahead of the transfer window. Cardiff City and former club Huddersfield Town have both been said keen on the Sheffield Wednesday man in recent months.

Now, it has been claimed that another one of Rhodes’ former sides are looking at reuniting with him.

As per Football League World, Ipswich Town have entered the chase for the experienced striker. Rhodes started out his career at Portman Road, leaving for Huddersfield in 2009 after 10 appearances for the Tractor Boys.

The report states the Terriers are still leading the chase for the Wednesday man, but new competition could come from Ipswich.

Paul Cook will be looking to make his mark on his squad this summer with the backing of new owners. Rhodes last played in League One back in the 2011/12 campaign, so it will be interesting to see if they can tempt him back as another season in the third tier beckons.

Rhodes has been with Wednesday since 2017, joining permanently after an initial loan deal. In his time with the club, he has netted 20 goals and laid on five assists in 110 outings.

Seven of his goals have come this season, maintaining a spot in the matchday squad over the second half of the season.