As per a report from The News, Watford and Brighton and Hove Albion are still interested in Portsmouth starlet Charlie Bell, while West Ham United have dropped out of the chase.

The 18-year-old midfielder will be available for nothing at the end of this season and a few clubs are said to be lining up a potential swoop.

Bell was told by Portsmouth that his contract would not be extended, leaving him free to hunt for a new club.

He recently spent time on trial with Premier League side West Ham, featuring in a 3-3 draw for their U18s against Norwich City.

However, it has now been revealed that the Hammers will not be pursuing a deal for Bell. The News claims the midfielder is not wanted by the Premier League side, but is still subject of interest from elsewhere.

Championship promotion-winners Watford and top-flight outfit Brighton and Hove Albion are reportedly looking to bring Bell in on trial.

With the Hornets and the Seagulls still keen, it will be interesting to see if the Pompey youngster can secure a move to a club higher up the ladder.

Bell has made three senior appearances so far, all coming in Portsmouth’s EFL Trophy run this season. Playing in central midfield and attacking midfield, he started against West Ham and Cheltenham Town, also coming off the bench against Peterborough United.

