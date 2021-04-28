Sources close to The72 have informed us that Rochdale’s Kwadwo Baah is having a medical at Watford today.

Baah, 18, is out of contract at Rochdale in the next few weeks and is today having a medical at Watford ahead of a proposed move to the newly-promoted Championship side, sources have told The72.

The attacker has netted three goals in 29 League One appearances this season. His side currently sit in 21st-place of the table after a late fight back in their battle against relegation.

Watford meanwhile have recently claimed promotion into the Premier League. It marks an immediate return for the Hornets and coming in a season where they’ve had yet another managerial change.

Vladimir Ivic was replaced over the festive period with Spanish coach Xisco Munoz. Few expected him to get this Watford side firing like they have though, clinching promotion with two games to spare after a resurgent 2021.

Already their summer business looks to be underway. Baah is set for a medical at Vicarage Road today after last January having failed a medical ahead of a proposed move to Manchester City.

The move came later in the winter transfer window and reports have cited issues with Baah’s medical being the reason.

Now though, should he pass his Watford medical he’ll join up with the Hornets when his Rochdale contract expires in the summer. Watford will also have to pay the League One club compensation, though an exact figure is not known.