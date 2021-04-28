Speaking to Echo News, AFC Bournemouth’s loaned out defender Tyler Cordner has confirmed he will be leaving the club this summer.

Cordner, 22, is a product of the Cherries’ youth academy, spending his entire career to date with the club.

The defender has spent much of his senior career out on loan away from Dean Court. Cordner has previously spent time with Havant and Waterlooville, Ebbsfleet United and Scunthorpe United and he’s currently on loan with League Two side Southend United.

As his time with the Shrimpers nears an end, Cordner has been speaking about his future with AFC Bournemouth.

His contract is set to expire this summer and now, the centre-back has confirmed he will be departing the Championship side at the end of the season.

Speaking with Echo News, the Southend loanee announced he will become a free agent at the end of his deal. Here’s what he had to say:

“My deal is up and I haven’t taken on another deal with them so I’m a free agent. I had an extension year. But, we both decided it would be better for me to go out and get games.

“I’ve been there six or seven years now. I feel like if I was going to make my breakthrough I’d have done it by now.

“It’s a good time for me to move on and carry on trying to get more games.”

Cordner departs without making a senior appearance for the Cherries.

With his imminent departure confirmed, it will be interesting to see who looks to snap up Cordner ahead of next season.

He has played 12 times for Southend since joining in January after spending the first half of the campaign with Scunthorpe. Cordner featured 17 times for the Iron, netting one goal.