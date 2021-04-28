According to Bristol Live journalists Gregor MacGregor and James Piercy, there is a possibility Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou could stay at Ashton Gate despite strong interest from Middlesbrough.

As reported on The72 this week, Middlesbrough have entered into advanced talks with Famara Diedhiou of Bristol City. They have long been interested in the striker and are now able to discuss terms given he is out of contract this summer.

With Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga having left Middlesbrough in recent weeks following the expiry of their current deals at the Riverside, manager Neil Warnock is looking to the market to sign replacements.

However, despite the promising news for Middlesbrough fans surrounding Diedhiou potentially signing for the club, reporters MacGregor and Piercy have said there is also a possibility Diedhiou could remain a Bristol City player next season.

They confirmed there is an offer on the table for Diedhiou to sign, but the issues look to be between the club and the forward’s representatives and agents.

The report states that he is ‘open to the idea of staying in Bristol having settled in the city since arriving’. Another reason he could potentially stay on at Ashton Gate is the good working relationship he has with current boss Nigel Pearson, with the Senegalese international enjoying playing under the veteran manager.

He signed from French side Angers back in 2017 for a club record transfer fee of £5.3 million. Since then he has gone on to play over 150 times for the Robins and has scored over 50 goals in the process.