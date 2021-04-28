Stevenage have tied Luke Norris down to a new contract, as announced by their official club website.

The ex-Brentford, Gillingham and Swindon Town striker has extended his stay with Stevenage until the end of next season at least.

Norris, who is 27 years old, joined the League Two side in January on a deal until the end of the campaign and has since scored five goals.

He has given Stevenage more of a threat up top and they will be pleased to be keeping hold of him.

Their boss, Alex Revell, has said: “We are also over the moon that Luke has agreed to stay here at the Football Club. He is a local lad and knows how much this football club means to the community.

“We all worked extremely hard to make the deal possible in January and he has been a big part in the upturn of our results with his goals, hold up play and presence – he has been a fantastic platform for us to build from.”

He added: “He has shown a huge appetite to learn and improve alongside being a great character within the group. We now have the opportunity to work with him every day to make him into the player we all believe he can be.”

Norris started his career at Brentford and went on to make five appearances for their first-team as a youngster.

He left the Bees in 2014 and spent two years at Gillingham, where he impressed and scored 15 goals in 79 games in all competitions.

Swindon Town came calling in 2016 and he stayed with the Robins for two seasons. He bagged a combined 20 goals for the Wiltshire club before leaving for Colchester United.

Norris has since found a home at Stevenage and they will be keeping hold of him for another year after his strong start to life under Revell.