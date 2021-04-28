Millwall are being linked with a move for Bristol City attacker Jamie Paterson this summer, according to Football Insider.

Gary Rowett’s side have been short of goals this season, with only Jed Wallace reaching double figures. Out of the strikers at the club Tom Bradshaw has the most but even he has only found the net four times this term.

Paterson is out of contract at Bristol City in the summer and the Lions aren’t the only side rumoured to be interested in his services. Birmingham, Stoke and Paterson’s former club Nottingham Forest are all said to be keen on a deal for him. He joined Forest from Walsall in 2013 and made a total of 69 appearances before joining the Robins for whom he has made 156 appearances to date.

He has featured 20 times this season, scored three times and assisted twice as Bristol City’s bright start to the season faded away with the Robins now sitting 18th in the Championship table.

Paterson has also had loan spells at Derby County, where he spent the first half of the 2019/20 season, making 12 appearances and scoring one goal. He also had a loan spell at Huddersfield in 2016 before joining Bristol City, scoring eight goals in 36 appearances.

It is widely expected that the 29 year-old will quit Ashton Gate this summer when his contract expires and it looks as if he will not be short of offers.

All three interested sides have been short of goals. Birmingham have scored just 35, only Derby have scored fewer. Chris Hughton’s side have managed to find the net just once more as both sides have found themselves in a relegation battle.

Gary Rowett has already indicated that he needs reinforcements up front as Millwall’s play-off push has fallen short at the end with injuries piling up.