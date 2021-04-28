Burnley are set to bid £9million for Stoke City centre-back Nathan Collins, according to Football Insider.

The Premier League side have reignited their interest in Collins ahead of the summer window after a failed £7.5million bid back in January.

A recruitment source has told Football Insider, that the Clarets are willing to up their offer to £9million to get their man. Collins turns 20 this Friday has already made 47 appearances for Stoke, with 27 of those coming this campaign.

However, he has not featured since mid-February after he fractured the bottom of his foot in a game against Norwich City.

The Centre-back signed from Irish side Cherry Orchard in 2016 and made his debut for Stoke against Swansea City in April 2019.

Shortly after making his debut, he was rewarded with a long-term contract that runs until the summer of 2024.

He has also been capped twice by the Republic of Ireland at Under-21 level but is yet to receive a call-up to the senior squad.

Burnley Boss Sean Dyche sees Collins has the ideal replacement for centre-back James Tarkowski.

Tarkowski has made it publicly clear in the last 12 months that he sees his future away from Turf Moor and labelled the contract offer ‘nowhere near good enough’ for him to stay on at Burnley.

The England international will enter the final year of his contract with Burnley this June and club chiefs may look to cash in, rather than risk losing him on a free in the summer of 2022.

It wasn’t long ago that Collins was being linked with Manchester United, backed by former Potter Darren Fletcher. So, eyes will definitely be on this deal if it manages to go through.