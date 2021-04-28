Arsenal’s legendary manager Arsene Wenger hailed Chris Willock after making a 45-minute cameo in a pre-season friendly v Boreham Wood in 2014. Seven years later, few would’ve predicted his career path.

Then aged 16, Wenger made Willock a surprise inclusion in a pre-season clash v Boreham Wood. He only played a half, but played along some of Wenger’s first-team in current Juventus duo Wojciech Szczesny and Aaron Ramsey, and held his own. Wenger told The Guardian of Willock that day:

He’s a very young boy and I wanted him to have a run-out with the big boys to see how much he has to do. But technically and tactically he integrated very well. Of course it’s natural that he lacks a bit of power at that age but when he gets that he will be a very interesting player.

Willock joined the club aged five and made his friendly debut aged 16, but would leave aged 19 without ever making a Premier League appearance for the club – a theme that would come back to haunt him over the next few years.

During the 2016/17 PL2 Division 1 season, Willock featured 19 times, scored three and assisted seven. His progression was as should be, but it wasn’t enough for the Frenchman to want Willock to stick around – his contract expired at the end of that season and Benfica snapped up up on a free.

He agreed a pre-contract deal with the Portuguese outfit and penned a five-year deal. Progression was gradual in Portugal and Willock again found himself on bound on the peripheries of the first-team – he only ever featured once for Benfica, in the Emirates Cup, instead playing 64 times for Benfica B in the Portugal’s LigaPro.

It was a unique and daring change from Arsenal to Benfica B but it’s since proved a necessary stepping stone in his journey. His best season came in 2018/19 when he racked up 11 goals in 34 LigaPro appearances for Benfica B, earning himself a return to England on loan with West Brom ahead of the last campaign.

Backed up by a prolific season in Portugal and with the heartbreak of his Arsenal exit to spur him on, Willock experienced an all-too-familiar feeling at The Hawthorns. He wouldn’t be handed a single appearance for the Baggies who would go on to claim 2nd-place in the Championship. Willock was then recalled by Benfica and sent back to the Championship on loan with Huddersfield Town towards the end of the January transfer window.

In West Yorkshire he made 14 Championship appearances, scored two goals and got his first taste of compeitive, English football – and he did well. He was largely used as a substitute but showed signs of a player with potential to play in the English leagues, and eventually earned himself a permanent move to QPR last summer. His fourth club in England, and seemingly the only one to have any sort of profound faith in the now 23-year-old.

Willock has had to earn Mark Warburton’s trust but done that he has – in 36 Championship appearances he’s scored three and assisted four, with starts and substitute appearances split evenly. Interestingly though, Willock has started 10 of QPR’s last 12 in the Championship and, much like the club seem to be, Willock looks to be gearing up for a promising 2021/22 campaign.

His Premier League dream remains in tact with QPR fans optimistic of a top-six showing next season. Warburton’s side have been tremendous throughout 2021 and with a few more signings, and players like Willock, Ilias Chair, Lyndon Dykes stepping up at the right time, it could yet be the West Londoners who hand Willock his Premier league debut.