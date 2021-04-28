Watford have identified Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo as a potential summer addition, as per a report by All Nigerian Soccer.

The Hornets are back in the Premier League and will look to boost their attacking options for next season.

Ugbo, who is 22 years old, has scored 16 goals in all competitions on loan at Cercle Brugge this term and has emerged as a possible signing for Watford.

He was linked with a move to the Championship last summer, with QPR and Coventry City said to be interested, as reported at the time by The Sun. However, he jetted off to Belgium.

Ugbo is a product of the Chelsea academy but has never made a senior appearance for the Premier League side. Instead, he has been loaned out from Stamford Bridge on a few occasions to gain experience.

His first taste of first-team football came at Barnsley during the 2017/18 season but he struggled for goals with the Tykes, managing just two in 18 appearances in all competitions. Stints at MK Dons and Scunthorpe United then followed on.

He then found himself in Holland in the last campaign and bagged 13 goals in 29 games on loan at Roda JC.

Watford are back in the big time and could do with strengthening their ranks in preparation for a tough next season ahead.

Ugbo’s chances of breaking into Chelsea’s first-team are slim so a move to Vicarage Road could suit both parties this summer.