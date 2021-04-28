Football League stalwart Romain Vincelot is retiring at the end of the season, as announced on his Twitter account (see tweet below).

End of a chapter… pic.twitter.com/FuDG3vq5bh — Romain Vincelot (@romain_vincelot) April 27, 2021

The 35-year-old is hanging up his boots once his season with Stevenage finishes.

Vincelot has racked up over 450 appearances in his career to date.

He joined Stevenage on a free transfer last summer and has played 28 times for the League Two side in all competitions this term.

Read: Bradford City are interested in signing Mansfield Town striker

Vincelot started his career in France before moving to England in 2010 to first join Dagenham and Redbridge. He was snapped up by Brighton and Hove Albion a year later and spent two years with the Seagulls in the Championship.

The tough-tackling midfielder then linked up with Leyton Orient in 2012 and stayed in London for three years, making 96 appearances for O’s.

A year-long stint at Coventry City followed on for him before Bradford City came calling. Vincelot was named as the Bantams’ captain during his time at Valley Parade and scored seven goals in 97 games for the Bantams.

Read: Bradford City expected to release winger this summer

Vincelot parted company with Bradford in 2018 and moved to Crawley Town. However, his time back down south was short lived and he left for Shrewsbury Town after half a season.

He struggled with injuries during him time with the Shrews and was released last year.

Vincelot is having one last hurrah in the Football League with Stevenage but is ending his playing days this summer.