Football Insider have exclusively revealed that Rochdale midfielder Ethan Brierley has headed to Premier League champions-elect Manchester City ahead of a potential move.

The Rochdale starlet is set to be attracting attention from several ‘top 10 sides’ across the country. But a move to Manchester City looks to be the most likely destination for the youngster.

Brierley made headlines back in January 2020 after appearing on the substitutes bench in Rochdale’s FA Cup third round replay against Premier League side Newcastle United aged just 15.

Since then he has gone on to make eight appearances in the first-team and his performances and undoubted footballing potential has meant Man City have now come calling.

The report states that the 17-year-old has been granted permission by Rochdale to ‘spend time’ with Pep Guardiola’s side, before they are to make a final decision on whether to make an offer to sign the player or not.

This will mean that he is likely to not play a part for the Dale between now and the end of the current campaign. Brian Barry-Murphy’s side are 21st in the League One table and are teetering on the verge of relegation with just two games left to play.

They are four points from safety on 44 points and face 13th placed Doncaster Rovers and ninth placed MK Dons in their next two fixtures.

If he was to sign for Manchester City he would presumably join up with the youth system, or be loaned out back to an EFL club in the hope of gaining regular minutes.