Reports from Sheffield Star this morning claim that the Sheffield Wednesday players contracted into next season face a wage reduction of ‘up to a third’ if they suffer relegation into League One.

Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday side currently sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table – the exact position they were in when he arrived last month.

Since, they’ve picked up wins against Barnsley, Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers but still they face an untimely relegation into League One, with a four-point gap to safety to make up in their final two games of the season.

From start to finish, this season has been a disaster for Sheffield Wednesday. But do this morning’s reports of players’ relegation wage cuts help explain why this season has been so nightmarish? Or at least slot another piece into the puzzle?

In a bid for Premier League football, Sheffield Wednesday have recruited some expensive, high-earning players over the past few seasons.

The likes of Jordan Rhodes and Adam Reach stand out as two of the remaining ‘promotion buys’. But having come so close under Carlos Carvalhal, the Owls have only declined further away from a top-six finish since and now they find themselves in limbo, facing relegation into League One after a nine-year stay in the Championship.

Looking right back to Jos Luhukay, and Garry Monk too, these managers have had very few resources to their aid and were tasked with as big a financial job as it was a footballing one. They both failed, on and off the pitch, and it led to an inevitable points deduction going into this season.

That points deduction has since been halved from 12 to six, but if those six points were added to the Owls tally as it stands, they’d be out of the relegation zone. The fact is though, going into this season with what was a 12-point deduction and with a whole host of players knowing it was their final year at the club, it was always going to be a mental slog for some.

Inexcusable obviously – these players are paid a lot of money to play for Sheffield Wednesday. But knowing now that the players likely had relegation clauses in either their contracts prior, or inserted ahead of this season, only further explains some of the dispassionate and disinterested performances this season.

Nobody gave Sheffield Wednesday a chance this season and whilst the news of relegation wage cuts have sparked a largely positive reaction from fans, even earning Dejphon Chansiri some plaudits, it’s unearths another nail in the coffin.

Bad decision after bad decision has landed Sheffield Wednesday in this mess. From a financial point of view, the club has every right to insert those relegation clauses but from a managerial and a player point of view, that lack in confidence stemming from the top is as contributing a factor to their relegation as anything.