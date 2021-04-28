Sheffield Wednesday players are set to be ‘hit hard in the pocket’ in they suffer from relegation into League One this season.

Reports from Sheffield Star this morning have claimed that the Sheffield Wednesday players contracted into next season will be ‘hit hard’ by wage decreases in the event of relegation.

It comes after a torrid season in the Championship for the Owls who currently sit in 23rd and needing to make up a four-point gap to safety in their final two games of the season.

The odds are stacked against them. Darren Moore’s side host Nottingham Forest this weekend before heading to Derby County on the final day of the season, in a game that could decide either side’s fate.

Today’s news of the players’ wage decreases though has obviously sparked a strong reaction from fans.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans have said on Twitter about the news:

No brainer. — mark wilson (@markandw) April 28, 2021

So the club actually did something right for a change 😯 #swfc — Chris Collindridge (@Chris_swfc) April 28, 2021

Good. As a collective they’ve failed on too many occasions now, they don’t deserve the inflated wages they were on. — Jon Fittall (@fittall1987) April 28, 2021

Awwwww bless em! Shall we start a JustGiving page? 🙄 — Matt Glossop (@Jinja_Owl) April 28, 2021

Well done Chansiri, something good for a change — Austin Loveridge (@austinloveridge) April 28, 2021

Rightly so..Failure shouldn’t be rewarded — RETRO WEDNESDAY (@WednesdayRetro) April 28, 2021