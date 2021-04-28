According to The Northern Echo, if Everton winger Yannick Bolasie is to sign for Middlesbrough this summer he would have to take a ‘significant wage cut’.

Middlesbrough loanee Yannick Bolasie is not in Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti’s plans going forwards and will be allowed to leave the club this summer.

His contract will come to an end in June at Goodison Park and his current loan side are keen to make his deal permanent.

However, a stumbling block in Middlesbrough’s pursuit of the 31-year-old will be his £75,000 a week wage. According to the report, Bolasie would need to take a ‘significant wage cut’ if he was to sign for the Teessiders in the up and coming transfer window.

There are likely to be ‘more lucrative deals from abroad’ on the table this summer and it is down to Boro boss Neil Warnock and the hierarchy at the club to put things in place to persuade Bolasie to stay.

The manager has recently spoke out about the possibility of signing the winger on a permanent deal stating he was optimistic he could get a deal over the line.

Since arriving at the club in the January transfer window, Bolasie has scored two and assisted three in just nine starts.

The Democratic Republic of Congo international will be hoping to play his part for Middlesbrough this weekend as they take on Luton Town away from home. Their last game of the season sees them host bottom of the table Wycombe Wanderers at the Riverside.