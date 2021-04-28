Brentford beat Rotherham United 1-0 at home in the Championship last night, thanks to a first-half goal from Bryan Mbeumo.

Rotherham United headed to Brentford to play one of their remaining two games in hand on the rest of the table. Postponed fixtures means they’ve got a hectic end to the season, and with a relegation scrap on their hands too.

Paul Warne’s side headed to West London knowing that a win would bring them to within one point of Derby County and on the whole, they gave a half-decent account of themselves.

Brentford though would find the winning goal after 26 minutes – Sergi Canos cut inside and planted a cross onto the head of Mbeumo who scored his second goal in as many games.

Rotherham’s best chance of the half fell to Chiedozie Ogbene in what was a similar set up to Mbeumo’s goal, but the Millers front-man couldn’t direct his header either side of David Raya.

Ivan Toney had an effort fly off the post to cap a dominant first half for the home side, but Rotherham hit back in the second, and oncoming striker Freddie Ladapo had a golden opportunity to score with his head from close range but the effort was directed straight at Raya.

The chances were starting to pile up for either side – Toney was desperate to get on the score-sheet and Brentford were relentless in their attack of the Millers.

Towards the final whistle, Marcus Forss had another goal-scoring opportunity for Brentford when he cut inside, only to drive his shot wide of the post.

In the end it was an uncomfortable night for the Bees, and Rotherham now have just one game in hand on Derby County and a four-point gap to make up.