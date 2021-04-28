Former Nottingham Forest and Hull City defender Eric Lichaj is returning to England to look for a new club, as per a report by Hull Live.

The experienced right-back has spent the past season playing in Turkey for Fatih Karagümrü.

Lichaj, who is 32 years old, made the move abroad after leaving Hull City at the end of last season and is now wanting to find a new home.

The USA international has racked up over 300 appearances in his career to date and is a decent option on a free transfer for clubs needing defensive reinforcements this summer.



Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins managed him at Hull so he is an option for the Addicks on a free transfer if they need some defensive reinforcements. He may target players he knows and trusts for his newly inherited squad.

Read: Hull City identify two potential summer targets

Lichaj started his career in England at Aston Villa and went on to play 42 times for the Midlands club. He also spent plenty of time out on loan from Villa Park at Lincoln City, Leyton Orient and Leeds United to gain experience.

Nottingham Forest signed him on a permanent basis in June 2013 after he was released by Villa and he become a key player for the Reds.

Lichaj spent five years at the City Ground before eventually leaving in 2018 to join Hull.



Read: Nottingham Forest winger eyed by Brentford

The full-back spent two seasons at the KCOM Stadium and was named as captain in his second campaign.

However, Hull were relegated to League One last term and Lichaj left the club on a free.

He is now keen to return to the Football League after his Turkey spell and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. As Adkins prepares for his first full season at Charlton this summer, could he bring Lichaj to League One?