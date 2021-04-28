Peterborough United are interested in St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The in-form Irishman is a wanted man going into this summer’s transfer window.

McGrath, who is 24 years old, is being monitored closely by Peterborough United but is also believed to be on the radar of a ‘number’ of English clubs.

Aberdeen are also keen and are hoping to keep him in Scotland.

Peterborough are on the brink of promotion to the Championship and could see McGrath as someone to boost their midfield department going into the next campaign.

McGrath still has another year left on his contract at St Mirren so they are under no pressure to offload him just yet.

The ex-Republic of Ireland youth international has made 42 appearances in all competitions this season, chipping in with 15 goals and five assists.

He joined the Buddies in January 2020 from Dundalk and has since become one of their most prized assets.

McGrath started his career in Ireland with spells as a youngster at Cherry Orchard and UCD before linking up with St Patrick’s Athletic.

He broke into St Pat’s first-team and played 66 times for them before being lured away by Dundalk.

The midfielder then spent a few years with the Lilywhites, helping them win the League of Ireland Premier Division twice.

McGrath has played in both Ireland and Scotland so could he fancy a crack at English football now?