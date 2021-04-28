Barnsley starlet Conor Chaplin has been mentioned by The Athletic as someone West Ham United should target this summer.

The report has recommended him as a target the Hammers could look at luring to the Premier League.

Chaplin, who is 24 years old, has had an impressive past two seasons in the Championship with Barnsley.

West Ham will need attacking reinforcements in preparation for the next campaign, especially if Jesse Lingard returns to Manchester United.

Chaplin joined Barnsley in 2019 from Coventry City and has since enjoyed plenty of game time with the Yorkshire outfit. He has managed 15 goals in 69 games for the Tykes in all competitions since then.

The attacker hasn’t quite managed as many goals as he got in the last campaign but has still played his part in Valerien Ismael’s side getting into the Play-Offs this term.

West Ham swooped into the second tier to sign Jarrod Bowen from Hull City and that has worked wonders for them. Could they do the same with Chaplin now?

He started his career at Portsmouth and rose up through the youth ranks at Fratton Park before playing 122 games for their first-team, helping them gain promotion from League Two in 2017.

Coventry then signed him in the 2018/19 season and a strong year-and–half stint with the Sky Blues earned him his move to Barnsley.

Chaplin’s focus will be on the Tykes’ push for promotion but he has been recommended as a possible West Ham transfer target.