Former AFC Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is on the brink of becoming Celtic’s new manager, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The 43-year-old has been locked in talks with the Glasgow giants over recent weeks but is finally closing in on becoming their replacement for Neil Lennon.

Howe left Bournemouth at the end of last season and has since been waiting for the right opportunity to get back into the dugout.

He had two separate spells as manager with the Cherries, with a stint at Burnley sandwiched in between.

Howe’s latest stint there lasted eight years and he guided them from League One to the Premier League.

His Bournemouth side stayed in the top flight for five years before slipping back into the Championship in the last campaign.

Howe parted company with them and has been linked with a variety of different roles since then. However, it appears Celtic are set to finally lure him back into the game.

He is believed to be piecing together his backroom staff and it seems that the Hoops are finally poised to get their man.

Celtic handed over the baton of Scottish dominance to rivals Rangers this past season and will be looking to steal it back next year. Howe is someone with a decent reputation in the game and will be a shrewd appointment if they can get it over the line.