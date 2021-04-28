Coventry City would like to re-sign Leo Ostigard this summer, as per a report by Coventry Live.

The Brighton and Hove Albion loan man has had an impressive season on loan with Coventry City.

Ostigard, who is 21 years old, is out of contract at Brighton this summer and is currently due to become a free agent as it stands.

He has played a key role in the Sky Blues’ survival in the Championship this term and Mark Robins has admitted he would like to work with him again.

Robins has said: “He was at St Pauli last season and then he has come to Coventry this season. And he came to play. He wasn’t coming in to sit on the bench but he had to be patient, which he found very difficult, but there was a change in him and he totally bought into everything and has been fantastic.

“And it’s been a really good loan for both players (and Vikor Gyokeres), and for Brighton as well. On the back of that I would certainly work with both of those players again. But they are Brighton’s players and it’s difficult to know at this stage what their plans are for both of them.”

Ostigard rocked up at Coventry last August and has since made 40 appearances for them in all competitions this term.

He started his career in his native Norway with Molde and had a loan spell away at Viking before Brighton lured him to England in 2018.

Ostigard signed a three-year deal with the Premier League side but is yet to make a senior appearance for them.

The Norway Under-21 international spent last season on loan at St. Pauli in the German second tier and has since enjoyed getting regular game time in England with Coventry.

Will Coventry re-sign Ostigard?