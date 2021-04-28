Achraf Lazaar will leave Watford this summer, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

The Morocco international joined Watford on a free transfer in February but only penned a short-term deal.

Lazaar, who is 29 years old, has since made four appearances for the Hornets in the league and has mainly just provided competition and depth at left-back.

Xisco Munoz’s side are not expected to keep hold of him for next season after sealing promotion to the Premier League.

Lazaar was released by Newcastle United this past winter after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract there.

He moved to England in 2016 to join the North East club from Palermo but struggled for game time with the North East club. He made just 10 first-team appearances for the Premier League outfit during five-and-a-half years on their books.

The defender was loaned out to Benevento in the 2017/18 season to get some more opportunities in Serie A.

Lazaar then linked up with Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship during the campaign after. It was Steve Bruce who lured him to Hillsborough and he played four times for the Owls before suffering an injury.

He has since played his part in Watford’s immediate promotion back to the top flight but is not being kept on by the Hertfordshire club and is set to move onto pastures new.

Lazaar will start weighing up his next move and it will be interesting to see where he goes.

