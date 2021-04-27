Watford remain admirers of Burnley striker Matej Vydra, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

The Hornets’ hierarchy could try and bring him back to Vicarage Road for a third spell in preparation for the Premier League.

Watford tried to re-sign him last summer and ‘retain admiration’ for the Czech Republic international.

Vydra, who is 28 years old, has forced his way back into Burnley’s first-team over recent months having previously fallen out-of-favour. He has scored six goals in all competitions this season for Sean Dyche’s side.

However, the attacker is out of contract at the end of the next campaign (2022) meaning Watford could try and tempt the Clarets into cashing in on him this summer.

The Hornets will be back in the top flight next term and he would certainly boost their attacking options.

Vydra has played for Watford twice before in the past. He scored 22 goals in the 2012/13 season for the Hertfordshire side on loan from Udinese before later returning to Vicarage Road in 2014.

He also played for Derby County from 2016 to 2018 and scored 27 goals in 80 games for the Rams before Burnley signed him.

Vydra has had to bide his time for opportunities since making the move to Turf Moor but is finally starting to enjoy himself in Lancashire.

Watford are back in the big time and it is not beyond the realms of possibility that they attempt to re-sign him this summer. Would Burnley sell him now though?