Speaking in a Q&A session for The Hartlepool Mail, journalist Joe Nicholson was asked about the possibility of Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke joining Middlesbrough this summer.

Wyke had been linked to Middlesbrough in the January transfer window. But with his contract set to expire in June, the Teessiders are looking to step up their pursuit for the second highest scorer in the third tier.

The Sunderland forward was in the academy system at Boro and grew up in the area and therefore has been labelled as an ‘appealing’ opportunity for Wyke to move to his hometown club.

He wasn’t given his debut during his time at Middlesbrough but could be exactly what manager Neil Warnock is looking for.

With Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher having left the Riverside following the conclusion of their contracts, Warnock is prioritising a few strikers in the up and coming window.

Nicholson also said that a lot will depend on what division Sunderland are playing their football in next season. As things stand they are third in League One and are looking likely to finish inside the top six. If they are to be promoted to the Championship, Wyke may be more likely to stay put.

Along with Wyke, Middlesbrough have entered talks to sign Bristol City forward Famara Diedhiou. Similarly to the Sunderland man, Diedhiou is set to become a free agent and would be able to join Boro for no transfer fee this summer if a deal could be agreed.