According to Voetbal International, Eredivise side FC Groningen could offer Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Joey Pelupessy a summer move away from Hillsborough.

The Dutch midfielder has been with the Owls since January 2018 but could see his time with the club come to an end this summer.

Pelupessy’s contract with Sheffield Wednesday expires at the end of the season. With relegation looming, he could be heading for the exit door as part of what could be a busy summer ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Reports have already emerged ahead of the transfer window claiming clubs are taking an interest in the defensive midfielder.

Now, a report from Dutch news site Voetbal International has claimed Eredivisie side FC Groningen could look to bring Pelupessy back to his native country. The outlet adds that the Wednesday ace is keeping his options open, with Championship clubs and sides from Turkey also showing an interest.

It awaits to be seen if the Owls can come to an agreement over new terms to keep Pelupessy beyond the end of this season,

However, with relegation looming and his clubs lurking, they could have a fight on their hands.

Since joining Sheffield Wednesday, Pelupessy has notched up 117 appearances for the club. In that time, he has chipped in with one goal and three assists.

Prior to his move to England, the 27-year-old had spent his entire career in The Netherlands. He has spent time on the books with FC Twente and Heracles Almelo.