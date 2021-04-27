As per The Telegraph, Norwich City are among the sides lining up a summer swoop for Vitesse Arnhem star Danilho Doekhi.

After winning promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, Norwich City will be beginning their preparations ahead of the summer transfer window.

Defensive reinforcements are said to be on their radar, with Dutch centre-back Danilho Doekhi a potential target. However, the Canaries are not the only club eyeing up the Vitesse Arnhem ace this summer.

As per The Telegraph, Premier League side Newcastle United and Scottish Premiership winners Rangers are also considering a move for Doekhi as an option.

He has a year remaining on his current deal with the Eredivisie outfit, with the report stating he could be a “relatively cheap option”.

Doekhi has been with Vitesse since the summer of 2018, joining from Ajax’s youth academy. In his time with the club, the 22-year-old defender has played 90 times for the club’s senior side, netting one goal in the process.

This campaign has seen the Dutch U21 international become a regular for Thomas Letsch’s side. He has played in all but two league games this campaign, playing 28 times in the Eredivisie.

As the summer window comes closer, it will be interesting to see if Doekhi’s links with Norwich develop into anything more serious.