Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Bolton Wanderers loan man Ben Jackson has said he will be remaining patient as he plans for his immediate future.

The young defender has spent the second half of this season on loan with Bolton Wanderers.

While his involvement has been limited since the January arrival of Declan John, the time on loan with the Trotters has seen the 20-year-old pick up more experience of the first-team football away from parent club Huddersfield Town.

Jackson has played five times across all competitions. He marked his fifth outing with a vital goal at the weekend, scoring the winning goal as Ian Evatt’s side defeated Morecambe 1-0, further boosting their automatic promotion hopes.

After half a campaign with the League Two side, it awaits to be seen how Jackson’s situation with Huddersfield pans out over the coming months.

Now, the former Stockport County has opened up on what he has in mind for his summer at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“That’s the plan,” he told the Manchester Evening News when asked if he will be waiting patiently to see how it pans out.

“I’ve just got to go back in pre-season and just work as hard as I can and get going.”

Jackson has already made one appearance for the Terriers, making his debut at the start of this season. As well as playing at left-back and left-wing back, he can also feature in central midfield.

It awaits to be seen if the Huddersfield starlet stays with Carlos Corberan’s side next season or if they look to loan him out once again.