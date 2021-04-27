Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and Stoke City are in the race to sign Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass, according to Football Insider.

The attacking midfielder has scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions this season.

A recruitment source has told Football Insider, that Championship trio Cardiff, Middlesbrough and Stoke are all closely monitoring the situation of the attacker, who is also being watched by League one side Ipswich Town.

Wednesday face losing Windass, son of former striker Dean, if they suffer relegation to League One.

The Owls are second from bottom in the Championship and remain four points from safety with two games left to play.

However, Rotherham who sit one place above Wednesday in 22nd place have two games in hand on the sides battling the drop.

Windass moved to Wednesday, initially on loan in January 2020, before he signed on a permanent deal last summer after Wigan Athletic suffered relegation to League one.

The 27-year-old now has 21 goals and 10 assists in 102 Championship games across spells with Wigan and Wednesday.

Windass has found the net three times in the last five games but missed a great chance in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Middlesbrough, which may in the end have sealed their fate this season.

The win was too late for Boro’s promotion bid, but with them and Cardiff looking to add to their squad’s for a better push into the play-offs next season, then Windass may be high on the list for both sides.

Furthermore, Middlesbrough are desperate for strikers and goal scorers this summer and it was already confirmed this morning that Boro are in talks with Diedhiou.