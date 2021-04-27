Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has today confirmed that Dion Sanderson will miss the remainder of the season.

Sanderson, 21, joined Sunderland on loan from Wolves earlier in the campaign. He’s since featured 26 times in League One for the Black Cats, scoring one goal.

Under Johnson, Sanderson became a really key player for Sunderland – he proved a versatile and reliable defender and his absence for the final games of the season is a huge blow for the club.

Sunderland have three games of their season remaining and with a chance to book their place in the play-offs with a win against Blackpool tonight – depending on other results.

Johnson’s side haven’t won in six though with Sanderson absent from the last three.

Plenty of Sunderland fans have reacted to the news on Twitter and with plenty singing their final praises for the Englishman.

See what they had to say here:

