Speaking to The News, Portsmouth midfielder Ben Close has admitted that he was interested in leaving on loan in January.

The Pompey academy graduate’s first-team action was limited over the course of the first half of the campaign.

Close played a bit-part role, mostly coming off the bench before and during the January transfer window. However, since the appointment of Danny Cowley, the 24-year-old has been back in the starting 11.

Now, the Portsmouth midfielder has looked back on his situation in the January window.

Speaking to The News, the Portsmouth-born ace has confirmed he was interested in a loan move away as he hunted first-team action. Despite interest in his services, a move failed to materialise.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“In January, I was looking to play football. I hadn’t really played for months so, in January, it was something I was definitely interested in doing, going out on loan to play football.

“Ultimately, it was to come back to Pompey and to play here.

“It didn’t happen in January but to be in the team in the past few weeks, I’ve really enjoyed it.”



With Close now back in the starting 11, it awaits to be seen how his situation pans out over the coming months.

The central midfielder’s contract at Fratton Park is set to expire at the end of the season. Talks are yet to take place but will once the season has come to an end, with Portsmouth still battling for the play-offs with three games left.

Since breaking through the academy, Close has made a hefty 187 appearances for Pompey’s senior side. In the process, he has chipped in with 18 goals and 10 assists.