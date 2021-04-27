Wycombe Wanderers have confirmed the signing of former Brentford and Colchester United youngster Chris Forino-Joseph on their official club website.

The deal comes after the 21-year-old defender’s successful period on trial with the club. Forino-Joseph has been training with the Chairboys in recent weeks and has now earned himself a contract at Adams’ Park.

Wycombe confirmed that the centre-back has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the club. The agreement will see him spend the 2021/22 campaign with Gareth Ainsworth’s side, so it’ll be interested to see how he fares and if he can earn an extended stay.

Upon the confirmation of the deal, Ainsworth moved to express his delight over Forino-Joseph’s performances in recent weeks. He added that he is looking forward to seeing how he can develop over the course of the next year, saying:

“Chris has done really well every time we’ve seen him. We’re looking forward to seeing him develop his game over the coming year.

“He and the other lads in the development group only need to look at the progress made by Anis Mehmeti over the past few months.

“This can be a great club for young players to learn the trade, by training alongside some fantastic experienced professionals and some of the best coaches in the league.”

Forino-Joseph will not be a part of Ainsworth’s senior side straight off the bat. He will link up with the development squad to start with, managed by Sam Grace.

Now, with Wycombe, Forino-Joseph will be looking to make his breakthrough on the senior stage.

He previously spent time on the books with Colchester United, joining in 2018. The defender spent time in their U23s set up but never made a senior appearance for the League Two outfit.

Forino-Joseph has also endured a stint with Brentford, remaining in their youth set-up during his time with the Bees. He spent six years with the Championship promotion hopefuls as a youngster before the club shut down their academy.