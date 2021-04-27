Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke has become the target of a number of Championship clubs as he enters the final weeks of his stay at the Stadium of Light.

The Sunderland man has netted 30 goals in all competitions so far this season. He’s been a shining light for the Black Cats and has really come into his own since Lee Johnson’s arrival at the club.

His contract is due to expire at the end of the season though. Talks have been put on hold with a promotion bid in the making and now, Sky Sports’ Keith Downie reports that all of Cardiff City, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Nottingham Forest are all considering a summer move.

It’d be a cruel blow if Sunderland were to lose Wyke in the summer, but here we look at three proven strikers who Johnson could bring in to replace his goals:

Luke Jephcott

The 21-year-old has netted 16 goals in 40 League One appearances for Plymouth Argyle this season. It’s been a breakthrough campaign for the Englishman who has also attracted Championship interest this term, with Forest linked.

With Forest seemingly turning their attention elsewhere it could clear the path for Sunderland to come in for Jephcott. He had a blistering start to the season but both his and his side’s form has tailed off since the turn of the year.

The club has previously valued him at £5million but given Sunderland’s supposed transfer funds going into the summer, that valuation could be met.

Paul Mullin

League Two’s leading scorer with 29 goals in 44 appearances this season – and he’s set to leave Cambridge United in the summer.

The 26-year-old is also in the final weeks of his contract. Like with Sunderland, Cambridge’s contract talks have taken a backseat with promotion on the cards – they currently sit in 2nd.

Reports earlier in the year claimed that the club were ‘100% confident’ of keeping Mullin, and promotion might ensure that.

Should he receive an opportunity to head for Sunderland though, it might be hard to turn down – Mullin is a really clinical poacher who could greatly compliment Johnson’s current 4-3-3 set up.

James Collins

Collins of the three is probably the most like-for-like with Wyke. He’s a well-rounded striker who can play as the target man when needed, and he’s clinical at League One level too.

Out of contract at the end of the season, reports have already linked both Derby County and Preston North End with the striker but the Lilywhites seem unlikely to move after handing Ched Evans a new deal.

If Derby County drop into League One then Sunderland would have an increased chance of landing Collins should they show an interest.

He’s netted 24 Championship goals in his last two seasons for Luton, having scored 25 for the Hatters during their 2018/19 promotion season. At 30-years-old he’s not a long-term solution, but he’d be a shrewd acquisition nevertheless.