As reported on The72 earlier today, Middlesbrough have entered into advanced talks with Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou.

Following the departure of Middlesbrough forwards Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher this week, manager Neil Warnock is in the market to bring in ‘two or even three‘ new strikers in the up and coming transfer window.

At present they have just one out and out striker in the first-team, Chuba Akpom. Yannick Bolasie and Duncan Watmore have been deployed in that role despite it not being their natural positions and there has been a few minutes and even a goal for 18-year-old Josh Coburn in recent weeks.

However, with Bolasie likely to leave at the end of the season, Warnock has identified Diedhiou as a potential new acquisition. The Senegal international will be available for free in June, following the expiry of his deal at Ashton Gate.

The rumours have sparked a big response online amongst many Middlesbrough supporters.

Finally a target for mcnairs and yannicks balls — LewH (@URMYBORO17) April 27, 2021

Would be a great signing need a target man🔥 — Connor Elgey (@ConnorElgey4) April 27, 2021

Warnock may finally get the type of striker he wants. (One that is willing to make an effort) — Marcus (@redarmy32) April 27, 2021

Good to see us trying to do early business Phil👍🏻 — Steve (@wallsendredicko) April 27, 2021

👀 would be a decent start to next season this! Especially on a free👍🏻 https://t.co/ZVHm2FXbwW — Steve (@wallsendredicko) April 27, 2021

However, this Middlesbrough fan isn’t too hopeful given the amount of times the club have been linked to Diedhiou in the past.

Swear we hear this every transfer window — Kai🇨🇩 (@Kai22_x) April 27, 2021

There were rumours linking the Bristol City man to Boro in January, with Britt Assombalonga going the other way in a swap deal. Nothing came to fruition in the end and both players remained at their respective clubs.

The Robins were set to reignite their interest in Assombalonga this summer, however the Democratic Republic of Congo striker looks set to join Scottish Premier League champions Rangers on a free transfer in the coming months instead.