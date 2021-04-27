Bolton Wanderers are one of a numerous Football League clubs who are looking closely at Aldershot forward Jon Nouble, according to Football Insider.

A source told Football Insider, that Chesterfield failed in a move for Nouble on the final registration/deadline day in the National League last Thursday.

The 25-year-old is out of contract in the summer and Aldershot are expecting to lose him to a Football League club given his fine form.

The winger/forward has scored five goals in 26 appearances this season for his side, who now have zero chance of getting into the National league play-offs.

Nouble started his career with Dagenham & Redbridge in 2013, before dropping in the National League for game time.

The attacker has played for 11 clubs before moving to Aldershot this summer.

Bolton took one huge step to League one football for next season after their 1-0 win at Morecambe on Saturday.

The win took them four points above their opponents with two games remaining. A win at home over Exeter City on Saturday will secure automatic promotion.

Bolton had West Ham loanee Oladapo Afolayan in their side on Saturday and did also have Lincoln City loanee Zack Elbouzedi in the squad.

So, with temporary players it is likely that Bolton will want to add to their attacking power this summer no matter what league their in and Ian Evatt is known for blooding youngsters through, so Nouble could be a good fit.