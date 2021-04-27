Middlesbrough look set to sign Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou on a free transfer this summer, according to Football Insider.

Boro are in the market this summer and are desperate to find replacements for Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher, after they both left for free last week.

Talking to Football insider, a recruitment source said the North East outfit are working on a deal to sign Diedhiou, 28, when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Boro boss Neil Warnock is a big fan of the Robins hitman and tried to sign him in January in a swap deal for Assombalonga.

However, a deal could not be agreed and both forwards remained at their respective clubs.

Diedhiou, joined the Robins back in 2017 and he has managed 10 goals in 40 Championship appearances this season.

However, of those 40 games he’s only started 23 of them as Nahki Wells and Chris Martin have been more preferred by Dean Holden and now Nigel Pearson.

So therefore, Diedhiou has a better average goals per 90 minutes rate than his attacking partners this season, with 0.36.

He also has the best conversation rate of the attacking players at Bristol City with 27% to any player who has had 20 or more shots this season.

In total, the Senegal international has scored 51 goals in 169 appearances across all competitions for the Robins.

His ability to score goals and his aerial threat in both boxes seems to have caught the eye of Neil Warnock and it could be said he is a typical Warnock player.