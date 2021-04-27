Cheltenham Town’s Felix Miles has been named LFE Apprentice of the Year for League Two, as announced by their official club website.

The teenager has seen off competition from elsewhere to land the award.

Miles, who is 17 years old, has been linked with a move to Derby County this summer, as reported by Gloucestershire Live.

Cheltenham Town will face a battle to keep hold of him this summer and will want to tie him down on a long-term contract.

Read: Most of Derby County’s players are thought to have relegation clauses

Miles is delighted to have won his award: “I feel really honoured to receive this award. It’s been a really great year for me. I’ve played a lot of games, got a nice amount of goals and assists, and it’s been positive overall.

“Coming in everyday and training and making that step up to be a scholar has been really good and I’ve enjoyed it. The transition from under-16s, where I didn’t really play too much, and then playing solidly with the under-18s has been really good for me.”

Read: Derby County-linked striker wanted by Watford

Miles had spells in the academies at Minchinhampton and Forest Green Rovers before linking up with Cheltenham. He has since risen up through the ranks with the League Two side and has been a key player for the Robins’ at youth levels.

He was loaned out to non-league side Tuffley Rovers in October last year to gain some first-team experience.

Miles was then handed his senior debut by Cheltenham in December in an EFL Trophy clash against Portsmouth, his first and only appearance for them to date.

He is being tipped for a very bright future in the game and Michael Duff’s side will be desperate to keep him amid interest from Derby.

