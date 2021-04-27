In-demand Reading starlet Michael Olise has been nominated for EA Sports Young Player of the Season for the Championship, as announced by the EFL’s official club website.

The highly-rated youngster will go head-to-head with Norwich City’s Max Aarons and Blackburn Rovers loanee Harvey Elliot for the award.

Olise, who is 19 years old, has had an impressive season for Reading and they will face a battle to keep hold of him this summer.

Premier League duo Leeds United and Aston Villa have been linked, as detailed in a report by Berkshire Live, as have a few other top flight clubs.

The attacking midfielder has made 44 appearances in all competitions this term, chipping in with six goals and 10 assists.

Olise joined Reading’s academy in 2018 having previously spent time on the books at Chelsea and Manchester City. He has since risen up through the ranks at the Madejski Stadium and has established himself as one of their most prized assets now.

The ex-France youth international made his debut against Leeds in March 2019 and hasn’t looked back since.

Reading’s season is over and they haven’t quite managed to make the Play-Offs this year.

However, Olise’s performances have been a major positive for them this term and he is in with a shout of winning Young Player of the Season.

