In-demand Norwich City defender Max Aarons has been nominated for EA Sports Young Player of the Season in the Championship, as announced by the EFL’s official club website.

The right-back will go head-to-head with Reading’s Michael Olise and Blackburn Rovers’ Harvey Elliot for the award.

Aarons, who is 21 years old, has played a key role in Norwich City’s immediate promotion back to the Premier League this season.

His performances have not gone unnoticed and the Canaries could face a battle to keep hold of him this summer.

The likes of Manchester United and Arsenal have been linked with a move for him, as per the Express, and The Times have reported Everton are keen.

Norwich managed to keep hold of Aarons after their relegation from the Premier League last term but the rumours will start flying around once again this summer.

The youngster began his career at Luton Town but switched to the Canaries in 2016. He penned his first professional contract two years later and was handed his senior debut in August 2018 in a League Cup tie against Stevenage.

Aarons has since 128 appearances for Norwich’s first-team and now helped them gain promotion to the Premier League twice.

He has been nominated for Young Player of the Season in the Championship this season and is in with a very strong shout of winning the award after some eye-catching performances over the past year for Daniel Farke’s side.

