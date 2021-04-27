Peterborough United hotshot Jonson Clarke-Harris has been nominated for Sky Bet League One Player of the Season, as announced by the EFL’s official club website.

The striker will go head-to-head with Sunderland’s Charlie Wyke and Hull City’s George Honeyman for the award.

Clarke-Harris, who is 26 years old, has been on fire for Peterborough United this season and has scored 31 goals in all competitions.

His form has not gone unnoticed and he has been linked with a move away from London Road.

Read: AFC Bournemouth striker could be sold by parent club this summer

The likes of AFC Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion have been mentioned over recent times, as per a report by Bristol Live, whilst Football Insider reported last week that Sheffield United are keen.

Clarke-Harris joined Peterborough last summer after firing 27 goals in 49 games for Bristol Rovers over the previous season-and-a-half and has carried on his goal scoring exploits with the Posh.

His goals this term have helped Darren Ferguson’s side push into the automatic promotion places and they are on the brink of the Championship now.

Clarke-Harris has also previously played for the likes of Coventry City, Rotherham United and MK Dons and is experienced in the Football League.

Read: Ex-Peterborough United midfielder announces new venture

He is in with a strong shout of winning Player of the Season and also has his sights set on winning the League One title.

Hull are already up but Peterborough could pip the Tigers to the title still.

Does Clarke-Harris deserve to win Player of the Season?